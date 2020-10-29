QuadGrill: The Launch

Quad Grill Maxxed Out Hardwood Charcoal Fire The Perfect Steak

Advancing The Evolution of Wood Charcoal Cookery With QuadGrill

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is nothing quite like the experience of friends and family at a wood char grilling event taking in the sizzle, the aromas, and savoring the flavor that is found only in wood/char cookery. But up till now, wood char grilling was hard to master and often delivered uncertain results. That is until the recent launch of the QuadGrill. An evolutionary product that "looks and cooks like nothing you have ever seen."

Combining a lifetime of cooking experiences, both as professionals and food enthusiasts, Founders Ray and Luchi Palermo's passion for wood char cooking, food get-togethers, and international cuisine was the genesis of QuadGrill.

The U.S. made QuadGrill brings a combination of performance, versatility, and build that is unmatched in today's grilling market at any price.

Performance. The carbon steel QuadGrate geometry provides a balance of surface area to open area for the optimal sear. The QuadGrate reaches surface temperatures of up to 1000° while maintaining even temperatures across the entire surface. These characteristics mimic the commercial grills used in high-end steak houses, making QuadGrill perfect for all manner of grilling: seafood, beef, pork, chicken, veggies, and fruit. The high surface temps also make it ideal for pan cooking, such as paella or stone cooking for pizza. Unlike the others, Quad is dual fuel giving the griller the flexibility to use charcoal or wood depending on the recipe's flavor profile. Ease of use, the great taste of wood char, and faster cook times make the QuadGrill unparalleled.

Versatility. Whether it's a Cowboy Ribeye, Bistecca alla Fiorentina, Bulgogi Beef, Baba Ghanoush, Jerk Chicken, Napolitano Pizza, the Great American Burger, Grilled Oysters, or Paella Valencia, you can cook it on the QuadGrill. The QuadGrill works equally well with charcoal or wood. The QuadGrill is at home in the backyard or the picnic grounds or the campgrounds or tailgating. The large grilling area can quickly cook a meal for eight people. The small footprint and lightweight means you can easily stow the QuadGrill in the trunk of a small car and it can be conveniently used as a table top grill.

Build. The QuadGrill's design and engineering is unlike any other charcoal grill on the market. The U.S. Patent Office acknowledges the unique design and function and has issued patents for the QuadGrill. The patented QuadGrate is laser carved from carbon steel sheet and then hardened for a lifetime of grilling. The structure is fabricated from an aircraft aluminum alloy and then sheathed in heavy gauge stainless steel. Four venturi regulate airflow. The stainless steel fire bowl is removable for easy cleaning. The dome is polished stainless steel that radiates heat back into the food to hasten cook times. The QuadGrill comes assembled and ready to use. Backing up the build quality is an industry best lifetime warranty that covers the entire QuadGrill.

No Hacks! No Learning Curve! No Compromises!

The Evolution