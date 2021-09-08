LightWerks' Virtual Trade Show: Communicating and Collaborating in a Connected World
From conference rooms to classrooms, video everywhere!CARSON, CA, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top AV Systems integrator, LightWerks Communication Systems Inc. will host a virtual tradeshow on September 22, 2021 from 8:30 am to 5.30 pm PST. The event, entitled “Communicating and Collaborating in a Connected World,” is open to the public via the Zoom Webinar platform, and is targeted towards both the corporate and education customers. This event is designed to offer LightWerks customers an opportunity to evaluate the industry’s latest, state-of-the-art solutions that are developed to effectively communicate and collaborate at work and at school. The virtual tradeshow will feature 30 minutes presentations by leading audio visual manufacturers such as Logitech, Legrand, Crestron and Extron and many more. This year’s keynote speaker – author, educator, and thought-leader Phil Simon – will share his incisive perspective on reimagining how we can best collaborate in the post-COVID world of work, education, and healthcare. Finally, attendees will be eligible to win a variety of giveaways just for joining LightWerks for some or all of the day’s content.
