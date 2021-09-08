Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,760 in the last 365 days.

LightWerks' Virtual Trade Show: Communicating and Collaborating in a Connected World

LightWerks Virtual Tradeshow 2021

From conference rooms to classrooms, video everywhere!

CARSON, CA, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top AV Systems integrator, LightWerks Communication Systems Inc. will host a virtual tradeshow on September 22, 2021 from 8:30 am to 5.30 pm PST. The event, entitled “Communicating and Collaborating in a Connected World,” is open to the public via the Zoom Webinar platform, and is targeted towards both the corporate and education customers. This event is designed to offer LightWerks customers an opportunity to evaluate the industry’s latest, state-of-the-art solutions that are developed to effectively communicate and collaborate at work and at school. The virtual tradeshow will feature 30 minutes presentations by leading audio visual manufacturers such as Logitech, Legrand, Crestron and Extron and many more. This year’s keynote speaker – author, educator, and thought-leader Phil Simon – will share his incisive perspective on reimagining how we can best collaborate in the post-COVID world of work, education, and healthcare. Finally, attendees will be eligible to win a variety of giveaways just for joining LightWerks for some or all of the day’s content.

Nicole Gordon-Recht
LightWerks Communication Systems
+1 424-675-2600
email us here

You just read:

LightWerks' Virtual Trade Show: Communicating and Collaborating in a Connected World

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.