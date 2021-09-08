Giving Digitized, Giving Made Easy - Volunteers Stand United in Service to Honor the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
September 11th is a day of history, emotion, and reflection”HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of volunteers from the tri-state area will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by joining in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day.
— Shazia Peeran, Founder of Giving Digitized
9/11 Day is a chance to recapture the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the aftermath of 9/11, while paying tribute with acts of service to those lost on September 11, 2001, heroic first responders, and the countless others who serve to defend the nation’s freedom at home and around the globe.
Volunteers will unite with widespread compassion to help to heal the nation. This year, thousands of all ages and backgrounds will participate in service projects on September 11. Service projects will range from Back-to-School Drives, food drives and home repairs to neighborhood cleanups and disaster preparation activities. In many areas, volunteers will honor veterans, soldiers, or first responders by collecting donations, assembling care packages, and writing thank you letters.
“September 11th is a day of history, emotion, and reflection,” said Shazia Peeran, the CEO of Giving Digitized. “For many it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity to join our neighbors and local leaders to make our country stronger and better for decades to come while we honor those who lost their lives in 2001 and those who rose in service to our country. This year, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 we will honor, serve, and unite in this spirit.”
September 11th was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 2009 and is led by AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service. AmeriCorps partners with 911Day.org, the nonprofit that, along with 9/11 families, began the 9/11 Day observance more than a decade ago, and engages hundreds of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses nationwide.
Volunteerism renews and strengthens communities, families, and ourselves. As more families are dealing with challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we don’t turn inward, but instead create common cause. You can participate in Back-to-School Virtual Drives to support students in need and educators, and send supplies to local nonprofits on GivingBackEasily.com. You can send supplies directly to the nonprofit and let them know in 3 easy steps.
GivingBackEasily.com
Giving Digitized, Giving Made Easy - Giving back made simple for charities and the community. We help nonprofits with access to an Organized Virtual Drive Platform, Virtual Drop Off Form, In-Kind Donations Totals for Impact Reporting/HUD, Case Management and Virtual Volunteer Events. Additionally, Giving Digitized helps group giving with the community and in Fortune 500 companies. It’s the virtual assistant community and volunteer coordinators need.
