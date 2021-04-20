Virtual Health and Hygiene Giving Drives
Cleaning supply drives for those in the community
Giving made easy”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Digitized is an online platform that allows charities to share their needs, and people can donate and give back easily.
— Shazia Peeran, Founder of Giving Digitized
Charities are among the hardest hit as people aren't able to volunteer as they usually would. And Charities aren't able to fundraise as usual due to the pandemic.
Giving Digitized started during the pandemic and helped solve a real-world problem for charities - getting and organizing the distribution of resources.
By January, there were charities in 4 states participating, and hundred of volunteers, in 9 states, pitching in through the platform.
To get involved today: head over to Giving Digitized and Register.
Three steps to send virtual cleaning baskets and help charities stay organized
Step 1: Click on Get Started Now
Step 2: Send the Gift Basket
o Select a Cleaning Basket to donate
o Click on the Gift Basket link (or buy from any site)
o Buy & send to the charity address listed
Step 3: Let the charity know of your contribution
o Head back to Giving Digitized
o Click on the Update Status button to let the charity know that you have purchased and sent the gifts
o The date on which they can expect your contribution
We will see you magnificent givers at the site.
