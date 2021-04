Virtual Health and Hygiene Giving Drives

Giving Digitized - Virtual Cleaning Supplies drive

Cleaning supply drives for those in the community

Giving made easy” — Shazia Peeran, Founder of Giving Digitized

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giving Digitized is an online platform that allows charities to share their needs, and people can donate and give back easily.Charities are among the hardest hit as people aren't able to volunteer as they usually would. And Charities aren't able to fundraise as usual due to the pandemic.Giving Digitized started during the pandemic and helped solve a real-world problem for charities - getting and organizing the distribution of resources.By January, there were charities in 4 states participating, and hundred of volunteers, in 9 states, pitching in through the platform.To get involved today: head over to Giving Digitized and Register Three steps to send virtual cleaning baskets and help charities stay organizedStep 1: Click on Get Started NowStep 2: Send the Gift Basketo Select a Cleaning Basket to donateo Click on the Gift Basket link (or buy from any site)o Buy & send to the charity address listedStep 3: Let the charity know of your contributiono Head back to Giving Digitizedo Click on the Update Status button to let the charity know that you have purchased and sent the giftso The date on which they can expect your contributionWe will see you magnificent givers at the site.