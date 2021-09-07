Laws Championed by Garcia to Support Colorado Veterans Go into Effect

DENVER, CO – Today, several laws championed by Senate President Leroy Garcia to support Colorado’s veteran community became effective. These new laws aim to help prevent veteran suicide and address mental health needs, assist veterans in gaining employment, and expand access to state parks for Purple Heart recipients.

“As a Marine Corps Veteran who served in Iraq, I understand the challenges that come with the transition from military service back to civilian life. As a lawmaker, I have made it a priority to fight for legislation that gives veterans and their families the tools they need to thrive in Colorado,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “I am immensely proud of the policies we passed this session that help address some of the needs and challenges of our military community, and am prepared to push Colorado to do even more for our veterans and service members next session.”

SB21-129: Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program: Every single day, approximately 17 veterans take their own lives. This law establishes a Veterans Suicide Prevention Pilot Program for veterans to receive confidential treatment for conditions that lead to suicide like PTSD, depression, substance abuse, sexual trauma, or traumatic brain injuries.

HB21-1016: Transfer Jurisdiction To Veteran's Speciality Court: In Colorado and across the country, veterans can run into legal trouble as a result of their behavioral and mental health struggles. Veteran Specialty Courts were created in 2009 and have proved to be an effective tool to support current and former members of the United States Military and help veterans avoid unnecessary incarceration. Because these courts are not available in each of Colorado’s judicial districts, this law allows veterans to request their case be transferred to a court that can effectively support them through their struggles.

HB21-1065: Veterans' Hiring Preference: Many veterans struggle with the transition back to civilian life, and employment helps our military community regain a sense of stability and normalcy. Unfortunately, the jobless rate for veterans of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan is still higher than the national average for civilians. This law helps address barriers to employment by allowing private employers to establish a neutral hiring preference policy for qualified veterans and their spouses.

HB21-1116: Purple Heart Recipient Free State Park Access: One of the United States’ oldest military distinctions is the Purple Heart – a medal that signifies a service member has been injured or killed in action. This law ensures that Colorado’s Purple Heart recipients can access our state parks completely free of charge. While we are all forever indebted for their immeasurable sacrifices, this law is a critical step towards ensuring that Colorado’s Purple Heart recipients can enjoy the communities they fought so hard to protect.

A complete digest of the 2021 laws that go into effect today, September 7, 2021, can be found here.