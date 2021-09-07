TRAFFIC DELAYS VT 191 West Bound
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT 191 West Bound will be temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
