Project N95 Adds GenBody Rapid Antigen Test to Growing Lineup of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing
GenBody COVID-19 Ag Test expands access to point of care testing with results in 20 minutes or less
The addition of the GenBody COVID-19 Ag test to the Project N95 Shop continues to change the game by improving access to accurate, rapid testing options.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95 – a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization – is adding GenBody's innovative and affordable COVID-19 Ag point of care test to its suite of products. The GenBody COVID-19 Ag test is authorized for use at the Point of Care (POC), i.e., in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation.
— Geoff Bonn, Chief Financial Officer, Project N95
Since launching in 2020, Project N95 has provided more than 10 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the United States. This led to the protection of hundreds of thousands of workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. After adding COVID-19 testing to its product offerings in early 2021, the organization has continued to innovate to open access and provide critical equipment where it is needed most.
“The addition of the GenBody COVID-19 Ag test to the Project N95 Shop continues to change the game by improving access to accurate, rapid testing options,” explained Geoff Bonn, chief financial officer at Project N95. “We’re excited to offer this highly effective test to our community, and we are looking forward to the upcoming product releases GenBody has planned.”
GenBody was awarded a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative award of an estimated $10 million in support of U.S. production of GenBody's innovative point of care test that will increase the capacity of fast, affordable and easy to use testing in the U.S. An at-home test is also in development for future use.
GenBody, established in 2012, is a leading South Korean manufacturer of rapid diagnostic kits and reagents for point of care applications for COVID-19 and other diseases.
“Genbody has made easy to use and accurate COVID-19 testing available globally and we are pleased to now bring this advanced South Korean technology to the U.S.” shared the CEO of Genbody Inc. Dr. James Chong. “The need for fast and affordable rapid test kits is especially strong now that we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 outbreaks as the U.S. continues to open up,” stated David Yoo, CEO of Kwell Laboratories.
As a mission-driven nonprofit, Project N95 makes it possible for everyone to access personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests from a trusted source. To find the GenBody COVID-19 Ag test and other critical supplies such as N95 respirators, surgical masks and a variety of COVID-19 tests, visit shop.projectn95.org.
About Project N95:
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 10 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
About GenBody:
Founded in 2012, GenBody creates innovative technologies for diagnostic tests globally. GenBody manufactures 85 kinds of rapid diagnostic tests for human and veterinary use including influenza A/B ag, strep A ag, mycoplasma Ag, Zika, Dengue, cardiac marker and cancer marker. GenBody is a vertically integrated manufacturer of rapid Covid-19 Ag from its in-house monoclonal antibody production to final assembly of the testing device.
This project has been funded in part by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative with federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health. The current contract is funded from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92021C00007.
