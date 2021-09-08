Green Mining Stock Defense Metals (TSXV: $DEFN.V; OTC: $DFMTF) Commences 2021 Wicheeda REE Deposit Resource Expansion
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce commencement of diamond drilling at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit. The Company plans to complete up to 5,000 metres of diamond drilling designed to expand the deposit and further delineate existing resources.
The road accessible Wicheeda REE Property is located close to infrastructure approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia (BC). The Wicheeda project has indicated mineral resources of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Elements) and inferred mineral resources of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO1.
During 2019, the Company completed 13 diamond drill holes totalling 2,005 metres that expanded the Wicheeda deposit to the north, where it remains open, and further delineated the relatively higher-grade, near surface dolomite carbonatite. The 2019 drill campaign yielded one of the highest grade REE intercepts to date within drill hole WI19-31 that returned 4.43% LREO over 83 metres; including 5.47% LREO over a drill core interval of 33 metres ending in mineralization2. The 2019 exploration resulted in a 49% tonnage and 30% grade increase in mineral resources (see Defense Metals News Release Dated May 13, 2020).
The 2021 Wicheeda diamond drill program is designed to build on the successes of the 2019 campaign in support of future advanced economic studies. The 2021 drill program will focus on expanding the zone REE mineralized dolomite-carbonatite to the north, in addition to further delineating existing inferred resources within the central and northwestern areas of the deposit (Figure 1). A comprehensive campaign totalling 32 holes from seven drill pads ranging in depth from 75 to 225 metres over a 400 metre north-south strike extent is planned.
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated: “Defense Metals is excited to commence its 2021 resource expansion and delineation diamond drilling at Wicheeda. We expect completion of the 2021 campaign will further solidify Wicheeda as one of the premier north American REE assets, and subject to a successful PEA, leave us well positioned to initiate further advanced economic studies.”
About the Wicheeda REE Property
The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.
Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
1 Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, effective June 27, 2020 and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Steven J. Nicholls, B.A. Sc., MAIG and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo.) is available under Defense Metals Corp.’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)
2 The true width of REE mineralization is estimated to be 70-100% of the drilled interval. See Defense Metals News Release Dated November 27, 2019.
