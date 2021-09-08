Streaming STEAM Education: Introducing STEAM on Demand℠

STEAM on Demand is perfect for busy teachers who need help planning lessons, or for child care professionals who may not have subject area expertise.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If we’ve learned anything about education over the past year, it’s that adaptability and accessibility are key to supporting students, families, and teachers alike.

So we had an idea: what if we could bring a STEAM classroom anywhere, anytime?

Welcome to STEAM on Demand℠ from Lyricos™ Learning.

STEAM on Demand is a web-based platform with a huge library of lessons and activities designed to teach K-6 students science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Our fun, talented and diverse team of teachers lead kids through projects that teach everything from cooking to coding. And the best part? You can access STEAM on Demand lessons from anywhere—making this the perfect tool for schools, after school, summer programs, and community centers.

Why STEAM on Demand? – Simply put, we love bringing STEAM education to students. STEAM curriculum (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) gives young minds the tools they need to become tomorrow’s leaders and innovators.

STEAM on Demand is our way of bringing STEAM to even more kids. With a streaming platform, STEAM education is more accessible than ever. The lessons on our platform can be presented in the classroom, and in the community by anyone who wants to share STEAM with students—even if they aren’t subject experts themselves.

STEAM on Demand offers an enormous library of educational resources. Curated for top-notch quality and grade-appropriate understanding, these lessons can help spark a love for STEAM and promote long-term learning.

How Does STEAM on Demand Work? – STEAM on Demand includes video instruction, material lists, activity programs, and worksheets—all coming together to guide entire lessons. Our videos are designed to include time for group discussion, hands-on activities, and learning assessments. Instructors can keep track of activities across multiple programs through the teacher dashboard. Lengthier courses are divided into individual lessons, and all courses and lessons can be divided by subject, grade level, and teaching standard. These lessons can be streamed to students or projected in a live classroom. It’s highly scalable, so you can use it at one location, or hundreds of locations.

STEAM on Demand is perfect for busy teachers who need help planning lessons, or for child care professionals who may not have subject-area expertise. The streaming platform requires very minimal training and prep work, which makes it easy for staff, volunteers, or substitutes to implement. STEAM on Demand videos and activities can play a leading or supporting role in lessons, making it a versatile teaching tool.

What Educational Content Does STEAM on Demand Include? – Currently, STEAM on Demand includes lessons on science, engineering, robotics, culinary arts, moviemaking, math, and visual arts. We also have curriculums on entrepreneurship and coding and programming on our platform. Our kid-tested content varies and grows each year and our instructors on video are diverse in ethnicity and gender. We understand that our clients want to be able to offer a new set of lessons every year to help keep students engaged for many years. STEAM on Demand can support educational institutions or programs over several years, always bringing fresh content to students at a consistent quality.

How Do I Learn More? – You can contact us through our STEAM on Demand website to ask any questions and to request a demo!