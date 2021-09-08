Legacy Roofing Services Enters Pittsburgh Commercial Roofing Market
Leading Midwest commercial roofing company begins providing services in Steel City
We see a lot of opportunity in Pittsburgh and are looking forward to working with commercial building owners and facility managers to bring them high-quality commercial roofing services.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, has begun operating in Pittsburgh and is offering its roofing services to the city’s commercial real estate, construction and facility management industry sectors.
— Brian Kruse, CEO, Legacy Roofing Services
Legacy Roofing, which is headquartered in Akron, Ohio recently moved up to become the 70th largest roofing company in the country on Roofing Contractor magazine’s annual Top 100 Roofing Contractors ranking with 2020 revenues of $25 million. This is an increase from the 2020 ranking, when Legacy Roofing placed 73 with $20 million revenue in 2019.
The company provides a full range of commercial roofing services, including commercial replacement and re-roofing of existing buildings, commercial roofing repair, commercial maintenance and roofing installations on new buildings. Legacy Roofing uses the latest technologies, including a fleet of FAA compliant UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) infrared-equipped drones operated by licensed UAS pilots to closely inspect and survey all parts of a roof and detect irregularities, water breaches and other problems.
“Pittsburgh is a thriving and diversified market that is working hard to get its economy back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “We see a lot of opportunity in Pittsburgh and are looking forward to working with commercial building owners and facility managers to bring them high-quality commercial roofing services.”
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 5 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past six years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices.
