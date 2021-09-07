Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,126 in the last 365 days.

9.7.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Terrace Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast.

At approximately 5:41 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot at the victim. The victim then shot back at the suspect. Both the suspect and the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a firearm was recovered. There were no reported injuries.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, 26 year-old Deon Cannon, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###

You just read:

9.7.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Terrace Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.