Applied Concepts Hires Automotive Industry Veterans Following Recent Acquisition
Sales and performance training company brings three former Cox Automotive executives onboard as part of company relaunch
We are continuing to recruit innovative talent as we begin this new chapter in the company’s history and better help dealerships adapt to today’s evolving auto consumer.”LAKE MARY, FL, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Concepts, the largest auto dealership sales and performance training company in the country, has hired three former Cox Automotive executives for senior positions within the company. The company’s new hires, as well as its new and updated training programs, courses and coaching products, are part of an overall relaunch of the company following its recent acquisition.
Brett Kelly was hired as executive vice president of dealer performance. With more than 20 years in the auto industry, Kelly spent 15 years at Cox Automotive where he led several brand growth initiatives including Autotrader, VAuto, Vin Solutions, Haystak Digital Marketing and Dealer.com. Kelly is responsible for the product and customer success departments as well as business development. He will champion the company’s recently launched training and coaching offerings and work with clients to develop customized programs best suited to their needs and ensure they are using the programs to their full potential.
Anthony Sudon was hired as director of customer success. Previously, Sudon held executive positions at Dealer.com and Haystak Digital Marketing and brings expertise in performance improvement strategies. Sudon is responsible for the company’s customer success department and managing a team of customer-facing account managers.
Jeff Wheeler, hired as the company’s director of people and culture, has championed talent development at VinSolutions, Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. He provides a wealth of experience building high performing, customer-driven teams. Wheeler is responsible for the company’s human resources function focusing on talent acquisition and development. He is also providing counsel to senior management on the implementation of new company initiatives and structure.
“Brett, Anthony and Jeff all have extensive experience in their respective areas and are a tremendous asset to the company and our clients,” said Jason Jones, CEO of Applied Concepts. “We are continuing to recruit innovative talent as we begin this new chapter in the company’s history and better help dealerships adapt to today’s evolving auto consumer and train their teams to adopt modern auto retailing best practices.”
Additionally, Jose Morales, a key account manager, was promoted to director of strategic partnerships. Morales is considered one of the industry’s top lead handling experts and has trained thousands of front-line dealership personnel and been a featured presenter at dealerships across North America. In his new position, Morales is responsible for developing relationships and partnerships with auto groups, manufacturers and other strategic third parties. He also speaks at trade shows and industry conferences on sales and performance-related topics.
Applied Concepts provides sales and performance training and coaching for employees of auto dealerships to improve the way they connect and communicate with customers. The company has partnerships with more than 3,000 dealerships across the country and has conducted more than 2 million training and coaching sessions. A wide variety of programs and topics are offered through live, one-on-one remote training and coaching as well as an e-learning platform. The company was founded in 1983 and acquired in 2019 by CEO Jason Jones, along with a growth-oriented Boston-based private equity firm, with the mission of turning it into the definitive source of training in the automotive industry. The company is based in Lake Mary, Florida. More information is available online at AppliedConcepts.com, on Facebook (AppliedConceptsLLC) and Linkedin (company/applied-concepts/).
