PSA Vaccine Mandates

“There has been a drastic spike in Covid-19 cases across Montana. This increase is gaining momentum and is also happening across the Nation. Hospital beds are filling up, Healthcare Workers are being taxed and exhausted, and we are seeing an unfortunate rise in preventable deaths. This is Commissioner Troy Downing urging you to get vaccinated.

I want to make it very clear; I do not support vaccination mandates nor forced masking. But, as the pandemic shows signs of resurging, others may push harder for mandatory vaccinations and mandatory masking. We risk a very real possibility that we will see shutdowns like we saw in the beginning. We must do everything we can to avoid forced shutdowns, mandated restrictions, and loss of basic rights like we’ve seen elsewhere.

Please join me and be part of the solution by getting vaccinated. I didn’t vaccinate for personal fear, I vaccinated to help avoid spreading this disease to others. As a military veteran, I’ve been vaccinated against virtually every modern disease and believe vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccinations are the best way to avoid shutdowns, avoid mandates, and to stop further attempts of shutting down our economy and forcing our children to wear masks in school. Please join me by getting the shot so we can finally put an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.”