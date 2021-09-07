Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,131 in the last 365 days.

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Utah Horses

***Horse Owners Should Contact Veterinarian Immediately if Infection is Suspected

As of September 7, 2021, nine cases of West Nile virus (WNV)  have been confirmed in horses in Utah this year. Weber County has had seven cases  and there has been one case each in Salt Lake and Box Elder counties. At least six humans and seven birds have also tested positive for the disease. The Utah Department of Health has reported the highest number of positive mosquito pools ever  seen in Utah. 

According to Dr. Dean Taylor, Utah State Veterinarian, “Vaccines against West Nile virus and other neurologic diseases are readily available from your veterinarian. Every owner should discuss vaccinations with their veterinarian in the spring before mosquito season.” Owners can also protect their horses by using insect repellants, fans and screens and eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed. 

West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can cause disease in humans, birds, horses and some other mammals. Horses become infected with WNV through mosquito bites; unlike many other diseases, infected horses do not spread the infection to other  horses or people. Signs of WNV include loss of appetite, depression, fever, and neurologic signs like stumbling, circling and weakness. The disease can cause long term neurologic problems or even death. Horse owners who suspect WNV should contact their veterinarian immediately.

For more information on WNV in Utah, visit https://epi.health.utah.gov/west-nile-virus/.

.

You just read:

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Utah Horses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.