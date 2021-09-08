Veteran real estate expert Walter Hall launches national legacy program for Realtors; The Power of Partnering

Walter Hall

The Power of Partnering seeks to establish a new set of professional standards which could revolutionize the real estate industry

NORWELL, MA, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Hall, long recognized as the leading authority on residential real estate professional practices, recently announced that The Hall Institute of Real Estate will soon launch a national program for Realtors called The Power of Partnering, built on the premise that “It’s time to give consumers more power, knowledge and control when selling, buying or renting their home.” The Power of Partnering professional standards will give consumers this knowledge and power.

Although the program was initially designed to be marketed to individual Realtors throughout the country, recent interest from a leading real estate franchisor led Hall to modify his plan and first reach out to this group of prospective buyers.

In discussing his motivation to develop this program he said, “My 60-plus years in the real estate industry has been very good to me, and I want to give something meaningful back to those in the industry --particularly the home sellers, buyers and renters.”

The National Association of Realtors reports that 5.64 million existing homes were sold to the same number of buyers in 2020, and the U.S. Census shows that 822,000 new construction homes were sold in the same year. Other statistics show that 44.1 million of American homes are renter-occupied, and 37% of renters live in apartments. “It’s a significant portion of the population engaging in real estate transactions,” Hall noted.

He continued, “Over the years, I encountered many opportunities, but one problem that never got completely solved was the feeling on the part of home sellers, buyers and renters who believed that their service expectations rarely matched the actual results of the process they went through.”

He added, “And I believe that is so because the majority of home sellers, buyers, and renters have little idea of the process they are embarking upon, and the very unique and complex details involved. If the process is not clearly understood it often results in unpleasant, unexpected, and/or expensive surprises somewhere in the process.”

There had been no recognized national standards describing the key and critical steps in the selling, buying and renting process until 2015 when Hall authored the book, All Things REAL ESTATE. The book, for the first time ever, clearly and succinctly described in non-technical language the key steps in the selling, buying and renting process. This book quickly became popular in the industry as both a training guide and as a basis for professional practices. Sales of the book on Amazon and Barnes &Noble and the book’s web site were significant. Feedback from those buyers who applied the book’s lessons was extremely positive, with most stressing that they had gained knowledge and control which resulted in meeting all their objectives.

Working with a key team of advisors across the country over the last three years, Hall extracted the key points of each process in the book, All Things REAL ESTATE and created three unique Consumer Guides, each containing a “quick read” summary of every part of the process involved in “Selling Your Home, Buying Your Home, and Renting Your Home.” Subsequent testing of the Consumer Guides produced the same result as that of the book. Consumer testimonials are contained in each Consumer Guide.

THE POWER OF PARTNERING

The Hall Institute developed the name and concept of The Power of Partnering that embodies all of the elements necessary to make certain that every home seller, buyer or renter gets the maximum benefit from their Consumer Guide by dealing with an established and professionally oriented real estate firm with designated agents selected and trained to partner with their seller, buyer, or renter. These designated agents will: 1) Advise customers how to maximize their Consumer Guide’s effectiveness to reach all their objectives, and (2) Be with them through every step of the process, providing in-depth backup knowledge and experience and the all important personal touch.

From 1968 to the present, The Hall Institute of Real Estate has dominated the national residential real estate playing field with fresh, creative and very successful innovations that, over the years have enriched thousands of Realtors and home sellers, buyers, and renters.

To learn more about the program please visit https://www.thepowerofpartnering.com/w/