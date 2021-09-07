AIS watercraft check stations reduce hours, close for season

Inspections still required before launching

Cheyenne - Boating season in Wyoming is winding down and so are the Wyoming Game and Fish Department aquatic invasive species check stations. Check stations throughout the state will start to close or reduce their hours beginning this month. However, it is a requirement that any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through Nov. 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching. “Boaters who need to get their watercraft inspected between now and the end of November can stop by a Game and Fish office or any private certified inspector,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish AIS coordinator. “Any watercraft that has been in a water infested with zebra/quagga mussels within the last 30 days is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching during all months of the year.”

Boaters planning trips can check inspection hours on their routes. Game and Fish also has a listing of private inspectors who may operate outside of normal hours or by appointment.

Keeping aquatic invasive species from spreading to and within Wyoming is a priority for Game and Fish. For more information on what all water users can do to prevent the spread of AIS and the state requirements for boaters, visit the AIS webpage.

