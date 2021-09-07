Spryker Placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spryker a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the digital commerce market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the latest Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its offering, the e-commerce PaaS solution Spryker Cloud Commerce OS.* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Customers recognize Spryker for its composability and native enterprise marketplace operations capability and the way it enables new business models and revenue streams because it supports B2B, B2C, Unified Commerce, and Marketplace business models—solving multiple digital commerce needs in a single sophisticated platform.

“We are thrilled to have been promoted so rapidly and achieved such market velocity and strong performance in such an important and hotly contested market category ,” states Spryker Co-CEO Alexander Graf.

“This is especially important as it proves the contribution our solution is making to meeting the biggest need of our market space: enabling brands to supercharge their way of doing business, create wider ecosystems, and tap into new ways of generating revenue through sophisticated digital marketplace technology.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Spryker’s strengths and cautions, among other providers’ offerings, at https://spryker.com/en/gartner-magic-quadrant-2021/

* Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Jason Daigler, Yanna Dharmasthira, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, 31 August 2021.

About Spryker

Spryker Systems GmbH is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. It is the most modern platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, and expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before. Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide. Spryker is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. Find out more at https://spryker.com