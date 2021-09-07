Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Site in Osceola County

Local monoclonal antibody patients share treatment success stories

ST. CLOUD, Fla.– Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was in St. Cloud to announce that Florida will open a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Osceola County at St. Cloud Community Center. Additionally, the Governor was joined by Floridians who have recovered thanks to monoclonal therapies. Florida now has 23 state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites.

The Osceola County site is located at:

St. Cloud Community Center 3101 17th Street St. Cloud, Florida 34769 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hear directly from monoclonal antibody recipients about their experience with the therapy…

Paola Roman, who has a home in St. Cloud with her husband David, said, “I believe my first symptoms were on a Thursday, and I remember getting in the car and saying a quick prayer. I had a week where it was extremely difficult to even just get up and shower, brush my teeth. Walking from the bedroom to get a water refill, my legs were like spaghetti. I want to say thank you because it was extremely helpful to be able to drive over to Orlando and to get the treatment.

David Roman, Paola’s husband who is an architect, designer and former pastor, said, “When my wife came home sick I knew that there were options and resources, so I started to read as much as I could on what could be done. I saw an advertisement from the state on this treatment, and I saw that there was one within driving distance from our home here in St. Cloud. After waves of nausea and temperatures spikes, I got the Regeneron treatment. 3 days later I was back up and I felt like myself again, and I just want to say thank you so much.”

Chrissy Malukiewicz, who found out about the treatment from her brother-in-law who works in law enforcement, said, “I tested positive for COVID in August, two weeks prior to that, my brother and his wife, who reside in citrus county, had tested positive for COVID. The moment that I told them that I tested positive, they encouraged me to go get the antibody treatment. I fell asleep still experiencing symptoms, but the next morning my fever had broken, no more chills, no more body aches, and I only had a dull headache. I thoroughly believe that these antibodies are here to help us, and I am so incredibly grateful and thankful that our state has these available to us.”

Dennis Sharp, an Osceola County resident with a suppressed immune system, said, “I have been being treated for cancer at MD Anderson in Houston. I tested positive for COVID in August, and they advised me that I needed to get the monoclonal treatment. A few days later I got the treatment. My symptoms leveled out, and I made it through within the 10-day quarantine.

“My mother in her seventies ended up with COVID as well. I made her and her husband aware of this treatment, and they were able to visit one of the state sites and get treated. Her husband has not tested positive and her symptoms went away. I got the treatment and was able to promote it to family members, and I’ll continue to promote it to family, friends, employees, because I really believe it helps to keep people from having long hospital stays.”

Bill Sturgeon, St. Cloud City Manager whose daughter contracted COVID, said, “My daughter was diagnosed with COVID, had difficulty breathing, and drove herself to the hospital. I knew she was in serious situation and ensured she received the monoclonal antibodies. It was an easy decision for me to help set up this site in Osceola County, and I attribute the treatment to saving her life.”

Previously opened State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located at:

Alachua County Fellowship Church 16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441 High Springs, Florida 32643 Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay County Bay County Fairgrounds 2230 East 15th Street Panama City, Florida 32405 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County Kiwanis Island Park 951 Kiwanis Island Park Road Merritt Island, Florida 32952 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Broward County C.B. Smith Park 900 North Flamingo Road Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028 Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Charlotte County Tringali Community Center 3460 North Access Road Englewood, Florida 34224 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Collier County Old Dollar General 1500 Lake Trafford Road Immokalee, Florida 34142 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County Jacksonville Public Library 304 North Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32202 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Escambia County Bayview Community Center 2001 East Lloyd Street Pensacola, Florida 32503 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County Kings Forest Park 8008 East Chelsea Street Tampa, Florida 33610 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lee County Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Avenue Bonita Springs, Florida 34135 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Leon County Vacant Sears 1500 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, Florida 32301 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex 206 2nd Street East Bradenton, Florida 34208 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Tropical Park 7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, Florida 33155 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County Northwest Florida Fairgrounds 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place Orlando, Florida 32805 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County West Gate Park 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach, Florida 33409 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County Fasano Center 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson, Florida 34667 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Pinellas County Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 409 South Old Coachman Road Clearwater, Florida 33765 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Polk County Church at the Mall 1010 East Memorial Boulevard Lakeland, Florida 33801 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

St. Lucie County Havert L. Fenn Center 2000 Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, Florida 34982 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sumter County Barnstorm Theater 2720 Brownwood Boulevard The Villages, Florida 32163 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County Ormond Beach Senior Center 351 Andrews Street Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

