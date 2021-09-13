Bravas LLC Creates an Affiliate Network

As the largest and only national luxury custom integrator in the market, Bravas works with your team to ensure that technology complements & enhances any space.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRAVAS LLC , the nation’s premier installer of smart systems into luxury homes, is excited to announce it has created the Bravas Affiliate Network to extend its reach into new markets. To launch this Affiliate Network, it has sold the Oklahoma City location to an investor group led by the current General Manager, James Westbrook.BRAVAS is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 13 cities, annual revenues of $80 million, and a team of more than 300 professionals, including designers, engineers, installers, technicians, and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. With this coverage, BRAVAS has a unique ability to service your home throughout the US - whether it’s building a new home, setting up a vacation home, or moving across the country.“We are excited by this opportunity for James and the entire Oklahoma City team,” said Nigel Dessau, Chief Executive Officer of Bravas. “We’ve determined that we can better serve our customers in more locations with the creation of the Bravas Affiliate Network. Our Affiliate Network will offer homeowners the advantages of working with Bravas resources, in smaller locations where local ownership better serves that market."“I am thrilled for the Oklahoma City team and to have helped create the first Bravas Affiliate location,” said James Westbrook. “I will continue to put the needs of our customers and partners first and we can add the deep bench that Bravas has built when needed. There is considerable amount of opportunity in Oklahoma for us and our more focused approach will better serve our customers and trade partners.”Bravas also announced the sale of their Little Rock location to Sound Concepts of Jonesboro, AR.About BRAVAS LLCBRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.