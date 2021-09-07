I-79 Drilling Wednesday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in Robinson and Kennedy townships, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday night, September 8 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on I-79 in both directions will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday night through 4 a.m. Thursday morning between the Moon Run (Exit 60B) and the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchanges. Lane restrictions will not occur simultaneously in both directions. PennDOT maintenance crews will conduct the drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

