Fort Pitt Tunnel Lane Restrictions Wednesday, Thursday Nights in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 8-9.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night as crews conduct lighting repair work. Restrictions will not occur in the outbound direction until two hours after the end of the Pirate game on Wednesday night.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

