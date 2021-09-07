Traffic Shift Tomorrow at Bridge Replacement Project on Route 30 in Franklin County

Part of project to replace or rehabilitate six bridges on Route 30

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a traffic shift is scheduled for tomorrow at a bridge replacement project on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County.

The existing single span concrete T-beam bridge, which spans a Branch of Campbell Run at Campbell Run Road, is being replaced in half-widths. Traffic is restricted to a single lane in each direction. Traffic will be shifted from the eastbound to the westbound side of the bridge. There will be brief stoppages while barrier is moved. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

This work is part of a project to replace or rehabilitate six bridges on Route 30 between Route 995 and Route 416 in Franklin County.

This multiple bridge project also includes the replacement of the existing 60 inch pipe culvert over a Tributary to Campbell Run in Saint Thomas Township, the replacement of the existing single span concrete T-beam bridge over a Tributary to Back Creek in Saint Thomas Township, the rehabilitation of the existing concrete arch culvert over a Tributary to Back Creek in Saint Thomas Township, and the rehabilitation of two existing concrete arch culverts, each of which span a Tributary to Back Creek in Hamilton Township.

This project is expected to be completed by August of 2023.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland, PA is the prime contractor on this $7,066,798 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

