Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,125 in the last 365 days.

Louisiana Department of Health shares generator safety reminders as carbon monoxide poisonings increase

According to Louisiana Department of Health syndromic surveillance, in the past week there have been 141 emergency department visits for carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning in Regions 1 (Greater New Orleans), 2 (Baton Rouge), 3 (River Parishes) and 9 (Northshore). Four individuals in Louisiana have died from carbon monoxide poisoning during and after Hurricane Ida.

Please use your portable or stand-by generator safely by following this immediate advice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal: 

  • Place generators at least 20 feet away from your home.
  • Look for any air entry points into the home near your unit and ensure that those are properly closed and sealed off, such as windows or doors, air intakes, nearby dryer vents or crawl spaces.
  • Have a CO alarm
  • Give these generators breaks that allow for any concentrated exhaust to clear away from the area.
  • Open your windows and doors during this break to air out any concentration that may have collected in your home.

In addition:

  • Check the manufacturing specs to verify the installation meets those specs.
  • If there's a concern that the installation standards were not met, get an appropriate party, like the installer, out to inspect it.
  • Ensure your generator is being appropriately maintained, including the oil change frequency requirements.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.

 

About the Louisiana Department of Health

 

The Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging & Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn more, visit www.ldh.la.gov or follow us on TwitterFacebook or our blog.

 

Media Contacts:

 

Mindy Faciane, Public Information Officer

 

Kevin Litten, Communications Strategist

You just read:

Louisiana Department of Health shares generator safety reminders as carbon monoxide poisonings increase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.