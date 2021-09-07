Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Joins Broward College for Awards Supporting The Ocean Exchange™
$45,000 in monetary awards to be granted for innovative collegiate solutions that positively impact environments
Our educational initiatives are designed to prepare students to lead the way in marine life conservation, as well as engage and inspire them to become tomorrow’s leaders”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ocean Exchange™ Call for Solutions is now open for entries for three collegiate monetary awards for those undergraduates and graduate students who are innovators and entrepreneurs with solutions that positively impact marine environments.
— Dr. Guy Harvey
The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment and funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next generation of marine conservationists.
“Education is a key focus for us globally,” said Dr. Guy Harvey, world-renowned artist, scientist, conservationist and entrepreneur who is fiercely devoted to his love of the sea. “Our educational initiatives are designed to prepare students from kindergarten through post-graduate collegiate studies to lead the way in marine life conservation and engage students and inspire them to become tomorrow’s leaders. These awards showcase the passion these innovators and entrepreneurs bring to applying solutions to solve environmental problems.”
The $10,000 GHOF Award 2021 and the $10,000 Broward College Innovation Award 2021 will each be presented to a collegiate undergraduate or graduate student with a solution that advances an understanding of the ocean and that helps minimize the impact on these resources, resulting in more resilient bodies of water including healthy marine life and coastlines.
Broward College serves 60,000 students annually, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees and workforce-ready programs, including industry certificates. The College provides transfer opportunities to help students further their post-secondary studies, move into an in-demand career of their choice. Also critical to its mission is developing an entrepreneurial mindset among students, employees and residents that facilitates innovation and job creation. Broward College has been a strong supporter of student entrepreneurs through the Broward College Entrepreneurial Experience (BCEx) program. Started in 2018, BCEx helps participants turn their ideas into reality. This is the second year the College is offering the award. The 2019 winner of the Broward College Innovation Award went to the provider of sustainable, eco-friendly foodservice disposables made from plant starches and pulps that replace and eliminate single-use plastic waste.
“We know how important it is to encourage and support students on their path toward entrepreneurship,” said Dr. Mildred Coyne, Broward College senior vice president of Workforce Education and Innovation. “The Marine industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in South Florida, creating some 150,000 jobs across the region. We are proud to support projects that protect the environment and look forward to seeing the portfolio of products and services that students will develop as they compete for this year’s awards.”
The $25,000 Ocean Exchange Collegiate Award 2021 will be presented to the solution that advances the decarbonization of the maritime shipping industry, either while underway or while in port. Solutions must be globally scalable and applicable to any segment, including commercial ocean carriers, ferries and coastal transportation, large recreational yachts, towing and barge vessels, the cruise industry and defense/security maritime sectors.
“Our mission is to collaborate and accelerate scientific and technological innovation, so we are thrilled to have the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation join with us and Broward College in recognizing the importance of the solutions these young innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups are so passionate about,” said Millicent Pitts, CEO/Executive Director of the 501c3 Ocean Exchange, an international platform to accelerate the adoption across industries of solutions that positively impact the environment, economies and health while respecting cultures around the world. “We want their amazing work to continue beyond college and have it become their life’s work. We are proud that many of our past award finalists have gone on to make the Forbes list of 30 under 30.”
Deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. GMT on Monday, September 20, 2021. To be eligible for the awards, teams or individual innovators must be undergraduate or graduate students with active student status within one year. The solution must be student-led, and students must be available to pitch in person in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday and Monday, October 24-25. Finalists will be chosen to make presentations to leaders in business, academia, government and non-profits in Fort Lauderdale.
About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation: The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. www.GHOF.org
About The Ocean Exchange: Ocean Exchange, celebrating its tenth year, is a non-profit whose sole mission is to advance the adoption of solutions for healthy oceans, resilient and sustainable coastal system and for sustainable ocean transportation and goods movements.
About Broward College:
Serving approximately 60,000 students annually, Broward College provides residents with certificate programs, two-year university-transfer degrees, two-year career degrees, and baccalaureate degrees in selected programs. The mission of the College is to provide high-quality educational programs and services that are affordable and accessible to a diverse community of learners. For more information, visit www.broward.edu.
