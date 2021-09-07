Steffie Moonlady and Dennis Haklar To Release “To The Universe” An Ethereal Odyssey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamscapes, soft yet strong, blended and distinguished; these are the realms created by this duo in their new work, “To the Universe.” Having worked together for over 25 years in the recording arts, they nurtured their sound. They have been honored to work with many legends, including Jon Anderson of Yes, Giovanni Hidalgo, Larry Coryell, Mark Egan, and many more.
Their latest release, “To the Universe,” is an ethereal odyssey taking you to spiritually charged spaces. Sonic textures from instruments such as the Citera, indigenous rattles, and Tibetan Singing Bowls evoke an ancient vibe. Steffie Moonlady provides mesmerizing multi-layered vocals delicately blended within the dreamscape of guitars and synthesizers by Dennis.
“My music comes with pure intentions from within, to the universe, for peace, love, and harmony.” (Steffie Moonlady)
Tracks:
1. Awakening
2. Ocean Moon
3. To the Universe
4. Dream Blossom
5. New Moon
6. Earth’s Wind
7. Great Spirit Moon
8. Tamparawa
9. Beautiful Child
10. Rainforest
11. Epilogue
Dennis Haklar: Acoustic and Electric Guitars, Citera, Mandolin, Synthesizers and Percussion.
Stefanie Moonlady: Vocals, Lyrics and Percussion
Recording and Mixing Engineers; Dennis Haklar and Steffie Moonlady
Produced by; Dennis Haklar and Steffie Moonlady
Compositions by; Dennis Haklar and Steffie Moonlady ©℗ 2021
Moon Phase Publishing (BMI)
To purchase:
https://www.dennishaklar.com
Amazon Music:
https://music.amazon.com/albums/B09CGQ5KBT
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/to-the-universe-feat-steffie-moonlady-dennis-haklar/1580897583
Streaming On;
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6KUfdIxBCUUJV8rVR69J0b?si=Xb8FU2yTSR-q8-Su3yxt2A&dl_branch=1
Tidal:
https://store.tidal.com/us/album/193969220
For more information:
https://www.dennishaklar.com
https://www.steffiemoonlady.com
Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/dennishaklar
https://www.facebook.com/steffiemoonlady
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com