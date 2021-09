Steffie Moonlady and Dennis Haklar To Release “To The Universe” An Ethereal Odyssey

Steffie Moonlady & Dennis Haklar - To The Universe Steffie Moonlady & Dennis Haklar

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamscapes, soft yet strong, blended and distinguished; these are the realms created by this duo in their new work, “To the Universe.” Having worked together for over 25 years in the recording arts, they nurtured their sound. They have been honored to work with many legends, including Jon Anderson of Yes, Giovanni Hidalgo, Larry Coryell, Mark Egan, and many more.Their latest release, “To the Universe,” is an ethereal odyssey taking you to spiritually charged spaces. Sonic textures from instruments such as the Citera, indigenous rattles, and Tibetan Singing Bowls evoke an ancient vibe. Steffie Moonlady provides mesmerizing multi-layered vocals delicately blended within the dreamscape of guitars and synthesizers by Dennis.“My music comes with pure intentions from within, to the universe, for peace, love, and harmony.” (Steffie Moonlady)Tracks:1. Awakening2. Ocean Moon3. To the Universe4. Dream Blossom5. New Moon6. Earth’s Wind7. Great Spirit Moon8. Tamparawa9. Beautiful Child10. Rainforest11. EpilogueDennis Haklar: Acoustic and Electric Guitars, Citera, Mandolin, Synthesizers and Percussion.Stefanie Moonlady: Vocals, Lyrics and PercussionRecording and Mixing Engineers; Dennis Haklar and Steffie MoonladyProduced by; Dennis Haklar and Steffie MoonladyCompositions by; Dennis Haklar and Steffie Moonlady ©℗ 2021Moon Phase Publishing (BMI)To purchase:Amazon Music:Apple Music:Streaming On;Spotify:Tidal:For more information:Facebook Page:Press inquiries: