TDOC Calls For Volunteers In Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is hosting a Volunteer Fair on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Nashville Day Reporting & Community Resource Center (DRC/CRC) in Madison. The event is aimed at educating the public about the volunteer opportunities that exist within TDOC and recruiting more people to serve in TDOC facilities and community offices.

“COVID-19 had a significant impact on the volunteer base that previously existed within TDOC, “ said Commissioner Tony Parker. “Volunteers are critical to the mission of the department and the rehabilitation and reentry of offenders in our state. It takes all sectors working together to create safer communities, and our department can’t do it alone.”

TDOC volunteers assist with educational programs, religious services, mentorship programs, and vocational training inside of a facilities as well as in a community-based setting. TDOC is encouraging community members to join us for the event to learn more about the volunteer opportunities at the Tennessee Department of Correction, and how they can help make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

WHAT: TDOC Volunteer Recruitment Fair

WHEN: September 25, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 900 Madison Square, Nashville, TN 37115

For more information about Volunteer Services, visit Volunteer Opportunities (tn.gov) or go to Volunteer Services Application (tn.gov) to apply online.