Westbound US-10 concrete repairs in city of Midland start Sept. 7

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Midland

HIGHWAY: Westbound US-10

CLOSEST CITY: Midland

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete concrete pavement repairs on westbound US-10 near Eastman Road in the city of Midland.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will remain open on westbound US-10. The ramp from northbound Eastman Road to westbound US-10 will be narrowed and require a yield condition during some portions of work.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.