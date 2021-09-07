Westbound US-10 concrete repairs in city of Midland start Sept. 7
COUNTY: Midland
HIGHWAY: Westbound US-10
CLOSEST CITY: Midland
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete concrete pavement repairs on westbound US-10 near Eastman Road in the city of Midland.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will remain open on westbound US-10. The ramp from northbound Eastman Road to westbound US-10 will be narrowed and require a yield condition during some portions of work.
SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.