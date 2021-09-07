Submit Release
Westbound US-10 concrete repairs in city of Midland start Sept. 7

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Midland

HIGHWAY:                                    Westbound US-10

CLOSEST CITY:                  Midland

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:             Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete concrete pavement repairs on westbound US-10 near Eastman Road in the city of Midland.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      One lane will remain open on westbound US-10. The ramp from northbound Eastman Road to westbound US-10 will be narrowed and require a yield condition during some portions of work.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

