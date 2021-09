Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: M-46

CLOSEST CITY: Saginaw

ESTIMATED DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface M-46 from M-13 to the Saginaw River in the city of Saginaw.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will remain open at all times.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of M-46 in the city of Saginaw.