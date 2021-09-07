M-52 overnight closures at March Creek for beam setting in Saginaw County Sept. 7
COUNTY: Saginaw
HIGHWAY: M-52
CLOSEST CITY: St. Charles
ESTIMATED DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 7 p.m.
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 Midnight
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will set bridge beams on M-52 at Marsh Creek in Saginaw County. This work is part of a $2.9 million investment to rebuild the bridge.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute closures while trucks unload and set beams. This work will be completed between 7 p.m. and midnight.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace the M-52 bridge at Marsh Creek, extending the life of the roadway.