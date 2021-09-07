M-52 overnight closures at March Creek for beam setting in Saginaw County Sept. 7

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: M-52

CLOSEST CITY: St. Charles

ESTIMATED DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 7 p.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 Midnight

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will set bridge beams on M-52 at Marsh Creek in Saginaw County. This work is part of a $2.9 million investment to rebuild the bridge.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute closures while trucks unload and set beams. This work will be completed between 7 p.m. and midnight.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace the M-52 bridge at Marsh Creek, extending the life of the roadway.