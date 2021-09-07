Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,122 in the last 365 days.

M-52 overnight closures at March Creek for beam setting in Saginaw County Sept. 7

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: M-52

CLOSEST CITY: St. Charles

ESTIMATED DATE:             Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 7 p.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 Midnight

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will set bridge beams on M-52 at Marsh Creek in Saginaw County. This work is part of a $2.9 million investment to rebuild the bridge.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Drivers should expect intermittent 15-minute closures while trucks unload and set beams. This work will be completed between 7 p.m. and midnight.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace the M-52 bridge at Marsh Creek, extending the life of the roadway.

You just read:

M-52 overnight closures at March Creek for beam setting in Saginaw County Sept. 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.