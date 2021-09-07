Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 8 will include the following:

Wednesday, September 8 at 11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in an economic development announcement event, 10161 Old State Road, Cameron, S.C.

Wednesday, September 8 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide opening remarks at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Stakeholders meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 9 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 229 Child Abuse Response Protocol Act, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 9 at 6:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will provide remarks at the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce’s 83rd Annual Celebration, Embassy Suites Gold Resort & Conference center, 670 Verday Boulevard, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, September 10 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Crescent Community Club’s Centennial Celebration Luncheon, Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, SC.

Saturday, September 11 at 8:15 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 30, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 30, 2021, included:

Tuesday, August 30

2:20 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:03 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Wednesday, August 31

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the virtual Tech into Tomorrow Webinar: How Technology Is Fueling & Growing South Carolina’s Economy.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing: S. 571, Naloxone, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing: S. 667 Relocation of Billboards, Governor’s Office, Columbia, S.C.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Governors Association’s Governor-level briefing with Secretary Raimondo.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 2021 Midlands FCA Celebration Dinner featuring Herschel Walker and Special Guest George Rogers, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 1

11:20 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the BMW Supplier Day 2021 event, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Room 202 ABC, Greenville, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the handover ceremony honoring Knudt Flor, BMW Zentrum, 1400 SC-101, Greer, S.C.

Thursday, September 2

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference regarding I-26 widening project, Interstate 26 East, just off Exit 129.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing: S.510, Regulations of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

4:30 PM: Policy call.

Friday, September 3

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

10:00 AM: Agency meeting.

1:49 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Saturday, September 4

4:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Sunday, September 5

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participate in the Darlington Raceway’s Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

