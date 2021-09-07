Landmark Healthcare Laws Become Effective in Colorado

DENVER, CO – Today, a slate of healthcare bills signed into law this year have become effective. These new laws aim to lower prescription drug costs, address the maternal health crisis, expand access to family planning services, improve mental health crisis support services, and increase healthcare access for seniors.

HB21-1307: Prescription Insulin Pricing And Access, sponsored by Senate President Pro Temp Kerry Donovan and Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis: This law increases access to insulin by clarifying that the current $100 cap on a person’s monthly insulin supply applies regardless of the number of prescriptions a person may have. Furthermore, it allows eligible consumers to access one emergency prescription insulin supply for no more than $35 per 12-month period.

"No one should have to ration or forgo the medication they need simply because they cannot afford it, but that is sadly the case for far too many Coloradans,” said Senate President Pro Temp Kerry Donovan (D-Vail). “This law builds on the work that we did in 2019 when we passed legislation capping the price of insulin in Colorado at $100 to ensure that uninsured and underinsured Coloradans have access to the medications they need at a price they can afford.”

SB21-123: Expand Canadian Rx Import Program, sponsored by Senator Joann Ginal: This law expands the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program in an effort to increase access to prescription drugs for Coloradans at a lower price as health care costs continue to rise throughout the country.

“It is becoming more and more difficult for Coloradans to afford the medications they need to maintain their health as the cost of prescription drugs continues to increase,” said Senator Joann Ginal (D-Fort Collins). “Financial constraints should never dictate your ability to afford the prescriptions you need. This law will make it easier and less expensive for patients to get the medications they need, bringing us a step closer toward creating a more equitable and affordable healthcare system for all.”

SB21-194: Maternal Health Providers, sponsored by Senator Buckner: To help begin addressing the root issues of maternal mortality in Colorado, this law requires insurance carriers offering a health benefit plan in Colorado and the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to reimburse healthcare providers that provide healthcare services related to labor and delivery in a way that promotes high-quality, cost-effective care, prevents risk in subsequent pregnancy, and does not discriminate based on the type of provider or facility.

“Maternal mortality is on the rise throughout our country, especially among communities of color,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “This law will not only help address the maternal mortality crisis here in Colorado, but address underlying issues associated with this crisis, improve maternal health outcomes, and combat racial injustices within our healthcare system that have allowed ongoing inequities to persist.”

SB21-025: Family Planning Service For Eligible Individuals, sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen: This law makes it easier for women – particularly those most marginalized – to access vital reproductive care by increasing income eligibility limits for family planning services up to 260 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

“The money you have in your pocket should never determine whether you can access health care, however, financial barriers keep the most marginalized women in Colorado from accessing the family planning services they need,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood). “This law makes it easier for more Colorado women to afford contraceptive care, which will not only expand access to vital care, but advance health equity in our most vulnerable communities.”

SB21-154: 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network, sponsored by Senator Chris Kolker: This law establishes the 988 hotline, which will help connect Coloradans in crisis with vital behavioral health services. Last year, Congress passed legislation to designate "988" as the national suicide prevention lifeline. This law aligns Colorado with the nationally designated three-digit response number.

“Caring for your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health, but when someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, they often don’t know where to turn,” said Senator Chris Kolker (D-Centennial). “As someone with firsthand experience with mental health challenges, I know that establishing this mental health and suicide prevention line will undoubtedly help Coloradans in crisis. With this law, we will help reduce the stigma around mental health, get countless Coloradans the care they need, and save lives in the process.”

SB21-158: Increase Medical Providers For Senior Citizens, sponsored by Senators Jessie Danielson and Brittany Petersen: This law makes modifications to the Colorado health service corps program to expand the availability of geriatric care providers for seniors in shortage areas in the state.

“Vulnerable Coloradans, especially seniors, often struggle to access the health care they need due to limited access to medical providers in their area,” said Senator Jessie Danielson (D-Wheat Ridge). “This law will help address provider shortages in certain regions of our state to ensure that our seniors can get the care they need without having to travel long distances or forgo care altogether. We owe it to Colorado seniors to provide them with the support they need and deserve."

A complete digest of the 2021 laws that go into effect today, September 7, 2021, can be found here.