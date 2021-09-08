JANE LEO RELEASE RAUCOUS SECOND SINGLE “THE MORE YOU KNOW”

Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold, frontman of Leopold and His Fiction, Jane Leo release their rambunctious, gritty indie rockin’ second single on 9/8

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up their debut single, Jane Leo are excited to announce the followup track “The More You Know”, which showcases the grittier side of their rock-infused sound. Set to release on Wednesday, September 8th, the track features the edgy vocals of Jane Ellen Bryant fused with the guitar swagger of Daniel Leopold filtered through a dash of dark-pop production from Danny Reisch (White Denim, Tele Novella, Pure X, Other Lives).

See a sneak peak of the music video [on YouTube]

The video will follow in the coming weeks, painting the picture of a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple on the run, cut like an Oceans 11 montage but soundtracked like the Arctic Monkeys and St. Vincent planned the heist. Blending their black and white vintage aesthetic with a colorful touch of modernism, the video aptly reflects the dichotomy of the breakout act.

Writing together over the past couple years, Jane Leo began organically as the couple evolved their relationship into a musical collaboration, progressing into a literal merge of their monikers to create their nom de plume. Blending touches of Blondie, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Angel Olsen with an edge of Jeff Buckley, The Kills or St. Vincent, the project juxtaposes lilting melodies with rock machismo and lush, cinematic Hollywood production alongside modern indie and synthpop sensibilities for a pristine effect. Compounding onto their respective solo ventures, the duo prove equally apt as acoustic balladeers and alternative rockers - intertwining electricity and lust, 808 heartbeats and sweating velvet rhythms, symmetrical guitars rhyming in passionate chant.

The second of many singles to come, “The More You Know” preludes a forthcoming album of adventurous tracks flexing the artists’ range and wide palette for resolute songcrafting….and so, we follow along on the ballad of Jane Leo.



WHAT: Jane Leo “The More You Know” - Song & Video Release

WHEN: Sept 8th (song) & Sept 15th (video)

WHERE: Worldwide

WHO: Jane Leo

WEBSITE: http://janeleo.com

"The More You Know" (Official Music Video)