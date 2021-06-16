Jane Leo debut with indie, alternative dark-pop duet

A collaboration between Leopold and His Fiction frontman Daniel Leopold and solo songstress Jane Ellen Bryant, the duo release "Tell Me (I'm On Your Mind)"

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JANE LEO DEBUT WITH A DARK-POP DUET “TELL ME (I’M ON YOUR MIND)”

A collaboration between Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold, frontman of Leopold and His Fiction, their ethereal debut goes live on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 with the video to follow.



Today, Jane Leo are proud to announce the release of their debut single “Tell Me (I’m On Your Mind)”, which introduces the impassioned duo and their signature touch of interwoven vocals, gritty songwriting and seasoned, sharp arrangements. Set to release on Wednesday, June 16th, the track features the heart melting vocals of Jane Ellen Bryant fused with the bravado of Daniel Leopold filtered through a dash of dark-pop production from Danny Reisch (White Denim, Tele Novella, Pure X, Other Lives).

The video will follow in the coming weeks, dramatizing the tale of a fierce and conflicted romance through the band’s noir lens, brought to life by director Gille Klabin. Shot in Leakey, TX, the narrative sees the duo as dueling lovers, set in a surreal cabin in the woods, at each other’s lips then at each other’s throats. The fatal attraction progresses from picturesque black and white and climaxes in vivid technicolor.

Writing together over the past couple years, Jane Leo began organically as the couple evolved their relationship into a musical collaboration, progressing into a literal merge of their monikers to create their nom de plume. Blending touches of Blondie, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Angel Olsen with an edge of Jeff Buckley, The Kills or St. Vincent, the project juxtaposes lilting melodies with rock machismo and lush, cinematic Hollywood production alongside modern indie and synthpop sensibilities for a pristine effect. Compounding onto their respective solo ventures, the duo prove equally apt as acoustic balladeers and alternative rockers - intertwining electricity and lust, 808 heartbeats and sweating velvet rhythms, symmetrical guitars rhyming in passionate chant.

The first of many singles to come, “Tell Me (I’m On Your Mind)” preludes a forthcoming album of adventurous tracks flexing the artists’ range and wide palette for resolute songcrafting….and so, we follow along on the ballad of Jane Leo.

WEBSITE: http://janeleo.com