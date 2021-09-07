$QEDN $GEGI to announce the production of GMSacha Inchi a real Superfood dominating the natural ingredients markets

GMSacha New Life style 2021 logo GMSacha New Lifestyle 2021 GMSacha Inchi Beverage

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $QEDN $GEGI to announce the production of GMSacha Inchi a real Superfood. GMSacha Inchi is made from Sacha Inchi seeds, which is originally from the Andes Amazon rainforest. GMSacha Inchi is the only product in the world that has 100% of Sacha Inchi seeds that are rich in Omegas 3, 6, 9, and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids. The plentiful seed is used in the GMSacha Inchi beverage, powder, pet line, and healthy snack. GMSacha Inchi has been verified by Rangeme, the leading product discovery and sourcing platform where retailers and suppliers discover, connect and grow their businesses (www.Rangeme.com). GMSacha Inchi is manufactured by GMS (Green Mind Solutions SAS) in Medellin, Colombia. The facility has ISO 9001, FDA certification, INVIMA, Kosher, and Halal certifications. These certifications are required by all food manufacturers in the world. GMS is working with the Colombian government with "Agricultura por contrato" to obtain contracts with the farmers and the Colombian banks to help farmers to finance all the costs to grow Sacha Inchi. Many farmers are doing crop substitution with Sacha Inchi in Colombia. Sacha Inchi is the only crop that is competitive with illegal crops in Colombia. GMS has signed an agreement to purchase all the Sacha Inchi coming from farmers that live close to Gramalote. Gramalote is a joint venture with B2Gold and Anglo Gold Ashanti. San Roque is a cultural town and they are building the first center in Antioquia to process the initial stage of deshelling Sacha Inchi (https://www.b2gold.com/projects/development/gramalote/).

GMSacha Inchi beverage will compete with all non-lactose and lactose beverages because it is the only non-lactose complete Superfood beverage with all required nutrition for humans and animals. "According to MarketsandMarkets, the dairy alternatives market was valued at USD 22.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 10.3% " (https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dairy-alternative-plant-milk-beverages-market-677.html).

GMSacha Inchi beverage wants to enter this market and be one of the main players.

GMSacha Inchi has also developed the GMSacha Inchi pet line and it has been tested on Belgium Malinois Shepherds. These dogs are the top Navy Seal dogs and required a high level of protein and Omega 3, 6, and 9. Thea and Ira, our GMSacha Inchi Belgium Shepherds, have been raised eating GMSacha Inchi and are being trained by a top dog trainer in Medellin, Colombia that trains Belgium Shepherd Dogs to detect Covid-19 (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/medrxiv/early/2021/06/07/2021.05.30.21257913.full.pdf).

Thea was able to show higher recovery periods and a high level of muscle compared to other Belgium Shepherds. A complete study has started to provide enough information regarding how GMSacha Inchi provides faster recovery and better performance for working dogs compared to a test group. Simultaneously, several other recipes are being developed for many other dogs that don't have any fillers.

The global pet food market was estimated at USD 96,893 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-pet-food-market-industry).

GMSacha Inchi animal line wants to enter the Animal supplement line starting with Belgium Shepherds and other animal recipes that can provide better nutrition to all animals using GMSacha Inchi and high-quality products. A portion of the proceeds of all GMSacha Inchi animals will be donated to Fundación Animal Zafirah, a rescue center in Colombia that has rescued over 500 animals and save many more giving them GMSacha Inchi supplements.

