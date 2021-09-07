26th Judicial District Announces Modified Court Operations Effective September 7, 2021

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents. The key court officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with officials from Mecklenburg County Public Health, have modified court operations, effective September 7, 2021.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

For impaired driving offenses in district court, remote sessions for calendar call will be scheduled on Wednesdays each week in courtroom 4170 for represented persons to schedule arraignments and trials or dispose of pretrial motions. The remote calendar call for the week of September 20, 2021 will proceed as scheduled on September 8, 2021. In-person criminal arraignments and trials for impaired driving offenses will resume in courtroom 4170 on September 13, 2021.

Misdemeanor probation violation probable cause hearings will be heard in courtroom 4150 on Mondays.

All ex-parte requests for temporary Domestic Violence Protection Orders will be scheduled for remote hearing on the WebEx platform using the link for courtroom 4130. Plaintiffs who file at the customer service window in the Clerk of Court - Civil Suite 3725 on the third floor of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will participate in the remote hearing from Conference Room 6513 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Criminal administrative matters in superior court will continue to be held in courtroom 5310. Beginning on September 13, 2021, a limited number of cases will be scheduled in four ninety-minute blocks each day. On Monday through Thursday, eight (8) cases will be scheduled per quad. On Fridays, six (6) cases will be scheduled per quad. Arraignments will be held on Monday through Thursday. Administrative settings for homicide cases will continue to be heard on Thursdays during the felony crime and habitual felon team weeks. Bond hearings will be scheduled for Fridays.

Criminal trials in superior court will continue to be held in courtroom 5370.

Jurors summoned to appear should follow their reporting time and instructions listed on their jury summons. All grand jury proceedings will continue as scheduled.

The Clerk of Superior Court remains open to the public from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Access to public records is available by appointment only from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Attorneys and litigants are encouraged to submit filings by mail to the greatest extent possible.

Please see the attached quick reference chart for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.