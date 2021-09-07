Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for Sept. 7: Vetoed Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 226 is another measure that received a veto this year. The proposal would have modified the filing periods for the remittance of sales taxes. After next week’s veto session, lawmakers will start to look ahead to the 2022 legislative session.

