Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,120 in the last 365 days.

Public Invited to PennDOT Open House Recruitment Event Friday for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a recruitment event on Friday, September 10 to learn about CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions the department offers in Allegheny County.

The recruitment event will be held at the PennDOT Aspinwall Office located at 51 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot applications, interviews and driving skills tests will take place for individuals with their CDL license for operator and diesel mechanic positions. Both positions require a valid PA CDL and current medical examiner certificate. Diesel Mechanics must also possess a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. Interested individuals should bring their CDL license.

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee positions are also available. Individuals must have their PA CDL permit by the time they start the position. PennDOT will train individuals for their CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to assist interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Public Invited to PennDOT Open House Recruitment Event Friday for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.