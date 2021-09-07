Public Invited to PennDOT Open House Recruitment Event Friday for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a recruitment event on Friday, September 10 to learn about CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions the department offers in Allegheny County.

The recruitment event will be held at the PennDOT Aspinwall Office located at 51 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot applications, interviews and driving skills tests will take place for individuals with their CDL license for operator and diesel mechanic positions. Both positions require a valid PA CDL and current medical examiner certificate. Diesel Mechanics must also possess a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. Interested individuals should bring their CDL license.

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee positions are also available. Individuals must have their PA CDL permit by the time they start the position. PennDOT will train individuals for their CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to assist interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

