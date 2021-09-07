Submit Release
Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 7, 2021.

State

Routes

 Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 1011 Center Dr Summit-Donegal Paving     M-W
SR 0528 Prospect Rd Prospect Boro Paving     W-F
SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy Jackson/Lancaster Crack Sealing M-TH
SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177 Adams

Drain Pipe Replacement

T
" Myoma Rd—seg 20/1662 "

Drain Pipe Replacement

W
" Myoma Rd—seg 20/1199 "

Drain Pipe Replacement

TH
" Myoma Rd—seg 16/0785 "

Drain Pipe Replacement

F
SR 3006 Renfrew Rd Penn Shoulder Work T
SR 3010 Brownsdale Rd Penn Shoulder Work W
SR 3011 Three Degree Rd Adams/Forward/Penn Shoulder Work TH
SR 3012 Cruikshank Rd Middlesex/Adams/Forward Shoulder Work F
SR 2017 Silverville Rd Buffalo Drainage Work T-F
SR 3004 McCalmont Rd Butler Patching T-F
SR 0008 Willian Flynn Hwy—seg 870-890 Mercer Crack Seal TH-F
SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044 Cranberry Twp Veg. Control/Mowing T
SR 2010 Saxonburg Rd—seg 10-320 Jefferson Veg. Control/Mowing W
SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds  TH
SR 0528 Prospect Rd--seg 10/824-10/1229 Jackson Bridge Maint./Repair Joints T-F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.

