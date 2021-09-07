Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 1011 Center Dr Summit-Donegal Paving M-W SR 0528 Prospect Rd Prospect Boro Paving W-F SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy Jackson/Lancaster Crack Sealing M-TH SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177 Adams Drain Pipe Replacement T " Myoma Rd—seg 20/1662 " Drain Pipe Replacement W " Myoma Rd—seg 20/1199 " Drain Pipe Replacement TH " Myoma Rd—seg 16/0785 " Drain Pipe Replacement F SR 3006 Renfrew Rd Penn Shoulder Work T SR 3010 Brownsdale Rd Penn Shoulder Work W SR 3011 Three Degree Rd Adams/Forward/Penn Shoulder Work TH SR 3012 Cruikshank Rd Middlesex/Adams/Forward Shoulder Work F SR 2017 Silverville Rd Buffalo Drainage Work T-F SR 3004 McCalmont Rd Butler Patching T-F SR 0008 Willian Flynn Hwy—seg 870-890 Mercer Crack Seal TH-F SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044 Cranberry Twp Veg. Control/Mowing T SR 2010 Saxonburg Rd—seg 10-320 Jefferson Veg. Control/Mowing W SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds TH SR 0528 Prospect Rd--seg 10/824-10/1229 Jackson Bridge Maint./Repair Joints T-F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.