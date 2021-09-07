Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 7
Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 7, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1011
|Center Dr
|Summit-Donegal
|Paving M-W
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd
|Prospect Boro
|Paving W-F
|SR 0079
|Raymond Shafer Hwy
|Jackson/Lancaster
|Crack Sealing M-TH
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177
|Adams
|
Drain Pipe Replacement
T
|"
|Myoma Rd—seg 20/1662
|"
|
Drain Pipe Replacement
W
|"
|Myoma Rd—seg 20/1199
|"
|
Drain Pipe Replacement
TH
|"
|Myoma Rd—seg 16/0785
|"
|
Drain Pipe Replacement
F
|SR 3006
|Renfrew Rd
|Penn
|Shoulder Work T
|SR 3010
|Brownsdale Rd
|Penn
|Shoulder Work W
|SR 3011
|Three Degree Rd
|Adams/Forward/Penn
|Shoulder Work TH
|SR 3012
|Cruikshank Rd
|Middlesex/Adams/Forward
|Shoulder Work F
|SR 2017
|Silverville Rd
|Buffalo
|Drainage Work T-F
|SR 3004
|McCalmont Rd
|Butler
|Patching T-F
|SR 0008
|Willian Flynn Hwy—seg 870-890
|Mercer
|Crack Seal TH-F
|SR 0079
|Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044
|Cranberry Twp
|Veg. Control/Mowing T
|SR 2010
|Saxonburg Rd—seg 10-320
|Jefferson
|Veg. Control/Mowing W
|SP 01
|Butler Stockpile
|Butler
|Maint. of Grounds TH
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd--seg 10/824-10/1229
|Jackson
|Bridge Maint./Repair Joints T-F
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.