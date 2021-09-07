Pavement Patching Planned for I-81 in Cumberland County

​Delays expected, motorists should seek alternate routes

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to patch sections of pavement on Interstate 81. This work will be performed during daylight hours and could cause significant delays.

Weather permitting, PennDOT maintenance crews will implement lane closures in both directions of I-81 between Route 114 (Willow Mill Road) and Rich Valley Road (Route 1009) in Silver Spring Township. A lane restriction will be implemented on southbound I-81 from 9 AM to 3 PM Tuesday, September 14. Pavement patching operations then will move to the northbound side of the highway during the same hours on Wednesday, September 15.

Motorists should be alert, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

