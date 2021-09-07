Whitehall Road Bridge Closed Due to Flood Damage in West Norriton, East Norriton Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Whitehall Road over Kepner Creek is closed between Sandra Lane and Stonybrook Drive in West Norriton and East Norriton townships, Montgomery County after sustaining heavy flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The bridge will remain closed until underpinning repairs are completed.

During the bridge closure, motorists will be directed to use Main Street/Ridge Pike, Route 363 (North Park Avenue/Valley Forge Road), and Township Line Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the closure area because backups and delays may occur. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The Whitehall Road bridge was built in 1911 and rehabilitated in 2012. The stone masonry deck arch bridge is 41 feet long, 35 feet wide, and carries approximately 12,729 vehicles a day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #