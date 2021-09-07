Reservations Now Available for Annual ICF Director's Hunt

Two-day pheasant and quail hunt scheduled for Nov. 29-30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) invites hunters and other supporters to participate in the annual ICF Director’s Hunt at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt – co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever – is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 29-30, 2021.

Hunting will take place on 25 fields at Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA, one of the state’s best venues for upland game and other hunting opportunities.

The event includes late morning check-in and lunch on Nov. 29, a full afternoon of hunting, followed by a cocktail reception, dinner and auction in the evening. On Nov. 30, a morning hunt is scheduled.

All participants in the event will be required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

The ICF Director’s Hunt, to benefit Illinois Conservation Foundation youth hunts and youth conservation education programs, is priced at $375 for individual hunters or $1,300 for a team of four, which includes two hunts, plus a guide and dog, if requested. Banquet-only tickets are also available (for those unable to hunt) for $50 each, or $75 for a couple. Prices will increase on November 1, 2021.

Registration and sponsorship information is available on the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org or by phoning the ICF at 217-785-2003.

