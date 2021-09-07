Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Wednesday, September 8

September 7, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Special Virtual Executive Session Meeting

BALTIMORE, MD (September 7, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 8th at 4:30 p.m. via WebEx.

The meeting will open in public session then the Board will immediately adjourn to closed executive session for a discussion of personnel matters. The brief opening session will be available for public viewing via livestream. The complete agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/2021-09-08.aspx

No public comment will be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to be distributed to the State Board members. Statements can be sent electronically to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov or mailed to the Office of the State Board, 200 W. Baltimore Street, 7th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

