Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,191 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Wednesday, September 8

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Wednesday, September 8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                                                                             

     CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

 

Special Virtual Executive Session Meeting

 

BALTIMORE, MD (September 7, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 8th at 4:30 p.m. via WebEx.

The meeting will open in public session then the Board will immediately adjourn to closed executive session for a discussion of personnel matters. The brief opening session will be available for public viewing via livestream. The complete agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/2021-09-08.aspx

No public comment will be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to be distributed to the State Board members. Statements can be sent electronically to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov or mailed to the Office of the State Board, 200 W. Baltimore Street, 7th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

# # #

MSBE Special Meeting 9.8.21

 

 

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Wednesday, September 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.