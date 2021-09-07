Three Arizona specialty plates total more than $1M in annual revenue

PHOENIX – For the first time, three Arizona specialty license plates each generated more than $1 million in annual revenue.

That’s great news as Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division specialty license plates raise money for charities in Arizona. In Fiscal Year 2021, which ran July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, specialty plates for Veterans, First Responders and the Arizona Cardinals each topped more than $1 million in revenue.

“Specialty plates are a great way for Arizonans to show off their interests, experiences, sports fandom or school pride,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “Even better, every person who requests a specialty plate is raising money for charities in Arizona.”

In total, Fiscal Year 2021 saw specialty plates generate $10.7 million in revenue, helping charities throughout Arizona. There are more than 60 specialty plates to choose from – more will be added later this year, too – and each one benefits a worthy organization that helps Arizonans.

The Veterans specialty plate was the most popular among Arizona motorists and brought in more than $1.8 million for programs supported by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services. Additional specialty plates, including Women Veterans, Gold Star Family and Military Support (Freedom) plates, also provide funds for these programs and all veterans-related specialty plates combined to raise $2.8 million for veterans services carried out by nonprofits throughout Arizona.

“Last fiscal year, we were grateful to put more than $1 million into the veteran community using these funds,” Retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director said. "From homelessness to suicide prevention, employment, COVID-19 relief and more, the specialty plates not only help meet essential veteran needs, but also honor their service.”

To order a specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov, an MVD office or Authorized Third-Party office.