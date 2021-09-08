Glassbox Named Momentum Leader in All ‘Digital Customer Experience Categories’ by G2
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE: GLBX), the leading digital experience analytics platform for web and mobile applications, was recently recognized as a Momentum Leader by G2, earning 13 leadership awards. Glassbox was the only company acknowledged in all seven Customer Experience categories, including:
● Mobile App Optimization
● Mobile App Analytics
● Digital Analytics
● Customer Journey Analytics
● Product Analytics
● Session Replay
● Heat Maps
Glassbox was also recognized for Easiest Setup, Best Support, and Easiest to do Business With.
“This is an enormous honor for Glassbox and a testament to the work of our diverse global team. The recognition from G2 reinforces our position as a leader in experience intelligence,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. “Glassbox has led multiple categories for the past year, so to now be recognized as a leader in all categories is a tremendous honor. Going forward, we will continue to create frictionless digital journeys and empower businesses with the experience analytics needed to make informed decisions.”
The G2 announcement reinforces Glassbox’s position as an industry leader. The company received the highest number of reviews and ratings amongst other companies in the same area.
“Glassbox has always ensured exceptional customer experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and revenue, capitalizing on the accelerated adoption of digital business channels,” said Asim Zaheer, Chief Marketing Officer, Glassbox. “Our customers have been, and always will be, our driving force.”
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
Glassbox was founded in 2010 as the need for a more holistic platform for both web and mobile apps emerged. Today, the company supports over one trillion web and mobile customer journeys annually for the world’s best-known brands across numerous industries, including four out of ten of the world’s largest banks (by market cap), the world’s largest hotel chain, and some of the world’s largest retail, travel, and healthcare providers. In June 2021, Glassbox announced the successful completion of its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) with a post-listing value of close to half a billion U.S. dollars.
To learn more about Glassbox, please visit www.glassbox.com.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams from across the organization can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.
Media Contacts:
Francesca Pezzoli
Francesca.pezzoli@glassboxdigital.com
Kat Aronofsky
Glassbox@matternow.com
