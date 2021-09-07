Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,120 in the last 365 days.

Two seriously injured in boating incident on Mississippi River in Jackson County

SABULA, Iowa – Iowa DNR Conservation Officers responded to a boat crash on the Mississippi River on Sunday morning that left two people with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 10:30am, north of Sabula near river mile marker 542, when one vessel failed to maintain proper following distance, hitting and ramping the vessel in front. The crash caused serious injuries to an occupant and an operator of one of the vessels. One adult male was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and one adult female was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. 

All safety equipment was properly in place on both vessels and passengers required to wear personal flotation devices were wearing them at the time the crash occurred.  Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation.

You just read:

Two seriously injured in boating incident on Mississippi River in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.