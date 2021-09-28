Reviva Labs adds Bakuchiol to its Collagen Revitalizng Crème

Reviva Labs' Collagen Revitalizing Créme Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva's Collagen Revitalizing Crème helps boost collagen, smooth the appearance of skin, and combats fine lines and wrinkles.

Our Collagen Revitalizing Crème is one of my favorites. And the addition of Bakuchiol has taken it to the next level.” — Jeri Trachtman

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva’s Collagen Revitalizing Crème has undergone several name changes from “TGF Beta-1 Cream” to “Collagen Regeneration Cream with Tissue Growth Factors” to its current. But whatever the product’s name, it has always been in high demand because of its unique combination of ingredients. This year, the name is unchanged, but the formula has been upgraded to include Bakuchiol. This amazing a plant extract offers the same skin benefits of a retinol without the potential side effects.

Bakuchiol is derived from the psoralea corylifolia plant, commonly known as babchi. This popular herb has long been used in both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine due to its ability to alleviate various skin conditions. This ancient herb has received a significant amount of scientific study that has verified the long-known benefits of this plant. A vegan alternative to retinol, it appears to mimic the benefits of Vitamin A: preventing fine lines and wrinkles, and helping with pigmentation, elasticity, and firmness – without the periodic side effects of retinol. “There’s no doubt we’ll be seeing a lot more regarding Bakuchiol in the future,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “It’s a versatile and potent plant extract that will certainly have an impact on natural skin care.”

Reviva’s Collagen Revitalizing Crème already featured proven beneficial ingredients: Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Green Microalgae, and Coconut Water. Enteromorpha Compressa Extract is derived from green alga offering all the natural skin-conditioning benefits found in algae. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 (aka Syn-Coll™) a synthetic peptide designed to stimulate the skin’s natural collagen producing mechanisms has also been shown to improve skin texture, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract (Coconut Water) is loaded with skin benefiting sugars, minerals, and amino acids that infuse vitality, energy, and moisture into the skin. Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine offers anti-inflammatory properties and skin conditioning benefits and when "topically applied to the face, reduces the depth of wrinkles and improves skin texture in photoaged skin."

Jeri Trachtman, Vice President of Sales said, “our Collagen Revitalizing Crème is one of my favorites. And the addition of Bakuchiol has taken it to the next level. More importantly, this is the latest of our products to remove the controversial preservative phenoxyethanol. So, it’s better and cleaner too!” The iterative progression and improvement of Reviva’s formulas as science discovers new ingredients continues the tradition of our founders, Stephen and Judy Strassler - to keep improving and enhancing Reviva’s natural skin care.

Reviva Labs’ Collagen Revitalizing Crème is available from Reviva Labs, assorted resellers, and via distribution. Priced at $38.50 for two ounces. This anti-aging moisturizer will help boost collagen, smooth the appearance of skin, and combat fine lines and wrinkles.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For nearly five decades Reviva has delivered skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

