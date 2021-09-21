Reviva Labs reintroduces its Problem Skin Mask

Reviva Labs' Problem Skin Mask Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva's Problem Skin Mask helps to naturally improve the appearance of blemished skin while helping to alleviate oily complexions.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reintroduction of Reviva Labs’ Problem Skin Mask will certainly help lend a hand to those suffering with blemished skin. This mask will help to absorb excess sebum while utilizing natural, time-tested ingredients to battle blemishes and calm inflamed skin.

This kaolin clay mask features several well-known natural ingredients that help control blemishes. While the kaolin and zinc oxide help to absorb excess oil from the skin, camphor oil and sulfur work to alleviate the causes of blemished skin. The mask’s thicker texture still applies easily and smoothly – as it provides a delightful experience – offering a cool tingling sensation during application.

“This item was a long-time favorite with our fans but suffered a long-term out-of-stock situation as we worked to improve this formula,” said Keri Monti, Reviva’s Vendor Relations Manager. “Some items take longer than you’d expect to tweak, and no one expected the process to be disrupted by a pandemic.”

Reviva’s Problem Skin Mask features Kaolin Clay, to help absorb excess sebum as it clears skin detritus. Zinc Oxide, a natural skin protectant and anti-irritant, also helps reduce the production of sebum and soothes general dermal inflammation. Finally, two long-time favorites for natural blemish control, Camphor Oil, an antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory that’s also rich in antioxidants and functions as a natural astringent; and Sulfur, an anti-fungal and antibacterial mineral that helps reduce skin oil, removes dead skin cells, and lessens and prevents blemishes.

“This mask is fun to apply and feels great when it’s on,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “I’m sure it will once again become a staple in the daily routines of many that struggle with blemishes and oily skin.”

Reviva Labs’ Problem Skin Mask is available from Reviva Labs and assorted resellers and distributors. Priced at $24.00 for two ounces this mask product will help improve oily complexions and improve blemished skin naturally.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 48 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.