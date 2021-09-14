Reviva Labs debuts its Multi-Factor Brightening Creme

Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva's Multi-Factor Brightening Crème will help deliver brighter-looking skin and a visibly smoother complexion.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of Reviva’s Multi-Factor Brightening Crème expands the skin brightening options for its skin care consumers. Reviva Labs pioneered natural ingredient based brightening decades ago. This newest brightener offers a quadruple dose of robust brightening to deliver brighter, more radiant skin, and visibly smoother complexions.

Reviva’s Multi-Factor Brightening Crème features four potent, proven brighteners: Azelaic Acid, Tranexamic Acid, Niacinamide, and Kojic Acid. Azelaic Acid is an exfoliant with anti-inflammatory properties that also helps to brighten skin discoloration while it improves blemishes and reduces comedones. Tranexamic Acid, another skin brightening powerhouse, is said to be on par with hydroquinone without its issues. It helps fade discoloration, brighten skin, and reduces the appearance of acne scars. The addition of Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), a powerful antioxidant, helps to brighten uneven skin tone and reduces sebum and oil production. Finally, Kojic Acid, a long-established skin brightening ingredient, completes this formula’s ability to improve uneven skin tone and fade dark spots for and overall brighter and smoother looking complexion.

“The combination of these four ingredients offers time-tested skin brightening effects with a plethora of additional skin benefits,” stated Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “It’s why we expect this new brightener to be a tremendous addition to our brightening collection.”

Reviva Labs’ Multi-Factor Brightening Crème is available from Reviva Labs and several resellers and distributors. Priced at $42.00 for two ounces this quadruple brightening product will help to even-out discolored or patchy skin, improve the appearance of skin’s texture, and leave your complexion brighter and more radiant.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 48 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.