Oklahoma School Saves Money with Carina

When budget comes first, Oklahoma school district chooses Carina for All-In-One Emergency Notifications

The funds we saved with Carina allowed us to focus on other technology for our students.”
— Robert Clemmer, IT Administrator, Justice Public Schools
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justice Public Schools chooses Carina, created by Wahsega, to handle emergency notifications, audio paging, clock synchronization, and bell scheduling for their 16-square mile Oklahoma campus supporting pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Justice Public Schools is known for its breadth of extracurricular activities, including sports and robotics.

Justice Public Schools found most emergency notification systems too expensive due to recurring licensing fees and compatibility constraints with their existing digital phone system. They were unable to cobble together their own solution that met all of their school safety needs. Fortunately, the Justice School District found the affordable Carina platform’s fully digital all-in-one paging system, clock and bell scheduler, intercom, and emergency notification platform.

Justice Public Schools saved money in two ways. First, Carina integrated with their existing IP phone system, which eliminated purchasing an expensive integration solution. Second, Carina’s pricing model did not include recurring per device licensing fees. Not only did the school district stay within their budget, but also saved enough money to allocate significant funds for other technology projects to enhance student learning.

"The funds we saved with Carina allowed us to focus on other technology for our students." - Robert Clemmer, IT Administrator, Justice Public Schools

Beyond just a PA System, the Justice School District gained the ability to manage endpoints in only a few clicks, use their existing phone system to broadcast messages over intercoms in classrooms, and alert students of lockdown situations, drills, and other emergency events. Wahsega IP speakers and classroom IP displays ensure uninterrupted communication between all students and personnel.

“The technical experience and customer service we have received from the Wahsega team has been nothing short of perfection. We would like to thank Wahsega for bringing this technology to market to give public schools a hardware and software package to quickly and reliably deliver notifications to students and faculty both on and off-campus.” - Robert Clemmer, IT Administrator, Justice Public Schools

About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Using Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.

Wahsega
75 5th Street NW
Suite 2170
Atlanta, GA 30308
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com

Joshua Mann
Wahsega
email us here
Joshua Mann
Wahsega
Wahsega
75 5th Street NW Suite 2170
Atlanta, Georgia, 30126
United States
+1 888-509-2379
Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

