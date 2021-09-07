OSDE partners with OKC TV station to honor teachers, promote teaching profession

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 6, 2021) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and KFOR-TV are partnering to recognize and recruit teachers as well as keep educators in classrooms. The NBC-affiliate in Oklahoma City will start airing OSDE’s “ShapED My Life” video series in newscasts starting tomorrow. The series features notable Oklahomans telling their personal story of a teacher who impacted their paths to success. The video series has featured Olympic gymnast Bart Connor, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, celebrity chef Rick Bayless, NFL great and former congressman Steve Largent, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth, actress Megan Mullally and many others. “Every day, teachers are heroes with the power to make a positive, real and lasting difference that influences generations,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “The ShapED My Life series celebrates these special educators and underscores their enduring impact. We are grateful to KFOR for helping us spread this message to a wider audience.” "ShapED My Life” segments will air every Tuesday on KFOR News at 4:30 p.m. “KFOR is proud to partner with the Department of Education. A single teacher can positively impact the lives of hundreds of students, setting each on a path to success,” said Kevin Ogle, KFOR anchor and reporter. “They inspire, challenge, nurture and motivate during the most formative years. Historians say, ‘A teacher affects eternity.’ So true! We are each indebted to the teachers who’ve made a difference in our lives.” KFOR airs on virtual channel 4 and UHF digital channel 27. The OSDE began the “ShapED My Life” video campaign in 2016. ###